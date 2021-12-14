Longmont police notes: Fisticuffs at a high school

Dec. 14—A Longmont police school resource officer was notified Monday that a fight between two juvenile male students occurred at a local high school. Upon further investigation, both juveniles were issued a municipal summons for fighting in public and one juvenile for an additional charge of assault.

Longmont officers took a report Monday of a sex assault that occurred in the 1000 block of Emery Street during the last week of August. The case is under investigation.

On Monday, Longmont police logged a report of a potential sexual assault in the 1400 block of S. Collyer Street. The case is open.

A Longmont resident reported a theft of money on Monday from her bank account by an unknown suspect in the state of Georgia. The case is closed due to jurisdictional issues and lack of viable suspect information.

Longmont Police Department officers were called at about 1:15 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Francis Street, reference a protection order violation. A man was taken into custody.

Longmont police responded at about 10 a.m. Monday to the 200 block of Kimbark Street, reference a harassment. A report was taken for the incident.

An owner of a Longmont business located in the 400 block of 21st Avenue on Monday reported a stolen business check and money from his business account. There are no investigative leads.