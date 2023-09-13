Longmont police notes: Four arrested after Elliott Street burglary

Sep. 13—LONGMONT

Monday

—9:42 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a burglary in the 800 block of Elliott Street. Three men and one woman were arrested.

Tuesday

—9:15 a.m. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Lashley Street and arrested a man.

—2:26 p.m. Police responded to a theft on 200 Ken Pratt Boulevard and arrested a man. He was then booked into the Boulder County Jail.

—5:25 p.m. Officers issued a citation for a woman after she attempted to steal items from a local business in the 2200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.