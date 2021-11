Nov. 14—An employee of a Longmont business reported an attempted fraud Friday. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont officers responded about 9:20 a.m. Friday for a warrant arrest in the 200 block of Kimbark Street. A man was taken into custody.

Longmont police took a report for a criminal mischief that occurred Friday in the 400 block of Coffman Street. The suspect was unknown.