Longmont police notes: Friday trespassing investigated

May 22—Longmont police investigated a trespassing Friday in the 800 block of Baker Street. The case is open.

A man was arrested Friday for multiple outstanding warrants. Police were dispatched for a wanted party in the 1000 block of Kimbark Street.

A vehicle theft was reported to Longmont police Friday in the 1800 block of Donovan Drive.

Longmont police responded Friday to a criminal mischief and theft of an at-risk adult in the 800 block of Buchanan Lane. The suspects were unknown.