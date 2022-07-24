Longmont police notes: Glass door of business shattered

Jul. 24----Longmont officers responded early Friday morning to the 800 block of Main Street for a report of a damaged glass door at a business. The business was not entered, and there are no suspects at this time.

—On Friday, Longmont officers responded to the 800 block of Thornwood Circle on a criminal mischief call after a man slashed a vehicle tire.

—Longmont police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Hover Street on Thursday for a man shoplifting items from a store. He was later arrested.

—On Thursday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Spindrift Drive on the report of a vicious dog. One woman was ticketed.

—Longmont officers responded to the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue on Thursday for a report of an animal bite. Two women were contacted and a report was taken.