Longmont police notes: Hit-and-run at Nelson and Fordham

Oct. 30—On Wednesday, Longmont officers responded to the area of South Fordham Street and Nelson Road for a hit and run. An investigation was conducted and the party at fault was cited. The case was cleared by arrest, and a summons was issued.

On Tuesday, Longmont police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue and Main Street in reference to an alleged menacing report. A woman reported she had been threatened by a man, who was armed with a blunt instrument.

On Thursday, Longmont police took a driving complaint that occurred in the area of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Pratt Parkway. A report was taken.

About 9:10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street in Longmont on a report of a woman having a behavioral health crisis. The woman was taken into protective custody and transported to a local facility for further evaluation.

On Thursday, a report was taken in reference to a theft that occurred in the 2500 block of Main Street. The thief is unknown.