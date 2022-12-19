Longmont police notes: Hit-and-run crash near Button Rock and Ninth

Dec. 19—LONGMONT

Saturday

9:07 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Button Rock Drive and East Ninth Avenue. The case is open with a suspect identified.

10:27 p.m.: Police responded to the 1300 block of South Coffman Street in relation to a first degree criminal trespass to a vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time.

Friday

8:30 p.m.: Officers conducted an extra patrol at Stephen Day Park. A man was contacted after park hours and was arrested for possessing a stolen handgun, and for a minor in possession of alcohol.

9:26 p.m.: Officers responded to the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard for a report of a theft that occurred. A man was observed on a security camera cutting open merchandise from the containers and concealing them before he left. The suspect was not located and a report was taken. This case is closed.

Thursday

5:22 p.m. Police contacted a male in the 2000 block of Yeager Drive. He was arrested on multiple warrants.