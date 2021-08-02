Longmont police notes: Indecent exposure under investigation

Aug. 1—Longmont police on July 24 responded to the report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of Homestead Parkway. A woman discovered the catalytic converter to her vehicle had been cut. There were no suspects identified.

An indecent exposure was reported Friday in the 2000 block of Sunset Way. Longmont police took a report and are investigating the case.

A disturbance was reported to Longmont police at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Goshawk Drive.