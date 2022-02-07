Longmont police notes: Indecent exposure, multiple auto thefts

Feb. 7—About 5 p.m. Friday, Longmont police officers responded to the 800 block of Lashley Street in reference to an indecent exposure. A man was issued a summons.

At 9:45 a.m. Saturday a Longmont police officer took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of South Hover Street. The case is closed.

At 11:58 a.m. Saturday, Longmont police took a call of a stolen vehicle at a townhouse complex in the 1600 block of Iron Horse Drive. Police collected the available information and a report was taken.

At 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Longmont police responded to the 400 block of Martin Street in regard to a report of a vehicle theft and an assault. A 23-year-old man and a 44-year-old man each reported they were assaulted by the other. The 23-year-old man also reported his vehicle stolen.

At 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Longmont police responded to a burglary in the 3000 block of Nelson Road.

About 12:15 p.m. Thursday, an officer took a cold report of a burglary and stolen tools from the 10000 block of Ute Highway.

On Thursday, Longmont police officers responded to an active disturbance in the 1700 block of Main Street. A 39-year-old woman was contacted and later arrested.

On Friday, Longmont police responded to the 1800 block of Main Street in reference to a criminal mischief incident. A 31-year-old woman was contacted. This case is under investigation.

On Saturday, Longmont police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mountain View Ave/Kimbark St. A man was found to be driving under the influence. He was arrested.