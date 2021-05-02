Longmont police notes: Juvenile hospitalized after falling off vehicle

May 2—A girl was reported to have fallen off a vehicle and sustained injuries Thursday. Longmont police responded to the incident about 7 p.m. at Skyline High School, 600 E. Mountain View Avenue. The girl was taken to the hospital.

Longmont police took a report Friday for an aggravated motor vehicle theft that occurred in the 2100 block of Miller Drive. The suspects were not known.

A three-vehicle collision was reported at East Third Avenue and Lashley Street on Friday. Longmont police responded about noon.