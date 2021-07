Jul. 12—Longmont police responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday to a welfare check in the 400 block of Atwood Street. A Longmont man was taken into protective custody.

An officer took a cold burglary report about 1 p.m. Thursday from the 800 block of 10th Avenue.

Longmont police were dispatched about 6 p.m. Friday to the 2500 block of Main Street on a report of a theft. Upon arrival, officers issued a summons to a juvenile.