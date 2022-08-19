Longmont police notes: Juvenile male found carrying concealed weapon

Aug. 19----On Thursday, Longmont police took a report of a criminal mischief in the 2700 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. Officers were told a juvenile male was throwing rocks and broke a windshield.

—Longmont police took a report on Thursday of a juvenile male that was carrying a concealed handgun. The juvenile male was identified and will be ticketed.

—Longmont officers took a report of a possible shooting that occurred at an unknown location on Wednesday. A firearm was discharged in a vehicle. A report was taken.

—A Longmont woman was bitten by one of her dogs while breaking up a dog fight in the 1900 block of Donovan Drive on Thursday. The dog has been placed on quarantine.