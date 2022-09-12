Longmont police notes: K-9 unit apprehends suspect

Sep. 12----About 11 p.m. Wednesday, a man entered a secure building and exposed himself in a public hallway. A man was identified and arrested.

—At 3:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Main Street on a report of a theft. An arrest was made.

—At 6 p.m. Friday, police attempted to locate a man wanted on several warrants and escaped in the area of the 2200 block of Dexter Drive. The individual attempted to flee and was apprehended by a police K-9 unit. He was medically cleared and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

—About 6 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Clover Basin Drive and South Airport Road on a report of an injury collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The vehicle left the scene. The cyclist, a man, suffered injuries but refused medical transport. The case is closed.

—At 1:26 Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of 17th Avenue on the report of a domestic incident. A man and woman were contacted. The man was arrested on related charges.

—At 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Meadow Drive on the report of a disturbance. A report was taken.

—Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Clover Basin in reference to a report of criminal mischief. There are no suspects at this time.

—About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Main Street in reference to a cold burglary. A custom made bicycle and other equipment was stolen. A report was completed.

—About 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a missing person in the 1200 block of Vivian Street. A report was taken.

—About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped near the intersection of Collyer Street and 19th Avenue to assist a motor vehicle with its hazard lights on. An investigation into a possible domestic incident was conducted and the case was closed.

—About 4 p.m. Saturday, officers took a report of a missing woman and entered her into the system as a missing person.

Story continues

—About 3 p.m. Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Hover Street on a report of shoplifting. A report was taken.

—At 3:40 p.m. Saturday, officers took a report of shoplifting in the 400 block of Main Street. A suspect was not identified.

—About 2 p.m. Saturday, an officer took a report of a fraud in the 2100 block of Logan Street. A report was taken by the officer.

—At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers took a report of a shoplifting in the 900 block of South Hover Street. A suspect has not been identified.

—About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 1550 Main Street on a report of a vicious dog. Upon arrival, officers encountered an active disturbance and a report was taken.

—At 10 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 23rd Avenue and Main Street. A man was arrested for driving under the influence.

—At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted an extra patrol in the 200 block of Hover Street. A man was issued a summons for a parks ordinance violation.