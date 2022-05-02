Longmont police notes: Kimbark Street residence burglarized

May 2—At 8:35 a.m. April 22, unknown persons burglarized a residence in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

At 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Longmont police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Crisman Drive. A woman was issued a summons.

At 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to Wheaton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence incident. A woman was arrested for domestic violence.

At 2:51 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hover Street and Wedgewood Avenue. A man was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to the 3000 block of Oakwood Drive for a stolen vehicle reported.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to a report of a suspicious party in the 1600 block of Adkinson Avenue. A man was arrested and transported to Boulder County Jail.