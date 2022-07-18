Longmont police notes: Knife fight, juvenile mischief

Jul. 18----About 8 p.m. Friday, Longmont police officers attempted a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Collyer Street. A man fled from the vehicle but was later apprehended and arrested on numerous warrants.

—About 11 p.m. Friday, officers apprehended four juveniles after a report of property damage at the 2400 block of Sunset Drive. One juvenile was suspected of being in possession of narcotics. One juvenile was referred to Rewind, the youth redirection program.

—About 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1900 block of Main Street after reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. The man was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Boulder County Jail.

—At 3:11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1800 block of 14th Avenue on the report of multiple cars being damaged. Three juveniles were arrested.

—Police received reports of a man making threats with a knife in the 1800 block of Main Street about 10 a.m. Saturday. After locating man, he ignored commands to drop the knife and fled. Officers apprehended him and struggled with the suspect while he was still in possession of the knife. He was arrested on several charges and unrelated warrants and transported to jail.

—On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Hover Street for a weapons call. A man was contacted, separated from his weapon, and issued a ticket.