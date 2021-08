Aug. 15—Longmont police at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 2300 block of Main Street for a report of a robbery. An arrest was made.

A Longmont woman on Thursday was bitten by a dog. The dog was not located to be placed on quarantine.

A littering complaint was made Friday. Upon responding to the 1300 block of 21st Avenue, police found a man to have multiple outstanding warrants. An arrest was made.