Longmont police notes: Main Street robbery investigation ongoing

Jun. 12—Longmont police responded about 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a robbery in the 2400 block of Main Street. Two unidentified women robbed a man and fled from the scene. The case is open pending further investigation.

A burglary was reported to Longmont police Friday in the 400 block of Kimbark Street. Police responded to the incident, which involved a man as a suspect.

A first-degree criminal trespass of a vehicle was reported Friday in the 200 block of Hover Street.