Longmont police notes: Man arrested after fraud report

Jan. 9—Longmont police responded Friday to the 1200 block of Red Mountain Drive for criminal tampering. A report was taken for the incident.

A Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass and theft Friday in the 00 block of 21st Avenue. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

A fraud was reported to police at 11:08 a.m. Friday. Longmont police were dispatched to the 900 block of Hover Street, where they contacted a man and arrested him.