Longmont police notes: Man arrested for assault

Feb. 25—Friday

—6:50 a.m. Officers responded to the area of County Line Road and East Ken Pratt Boulevard for a physical disturbance between two men. One man was later arrested for assault.

—12:48 p.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 600 block of Peck Drive. There are no investigative leads.

—1:04 p.m. Police investigated a cold burglary in the 1600 block of Main Street in which a suspect stole around $200.

—3:36 p.m. An officer arrested a man for outstanding warrants after conducting a traffic stop in the area of Ute Highway and Pace Street.

—5:52 p.m. A man was arrested for DUI in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Collyer Street.