Longmont police notes: Man arrested for DUI

Sep. 23----Longmont police investigated an injury crash in the 1200 block of Meadow Street and arrested a man for DUI Wednesday night.

—An employee of a Longmont business reported theft in the 300 block of Quail Road on Wednesday morning. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—Officers were called to a trespass in the 1600 block of 18th Avenue on Wednesday morning. The suspect left the residence before police arrived on the scene.

—Officers were called to a trespassing Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue. A suspect was arrested after police conducted an investigation.

—Police investigated a narcotics complaint Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sunset Street. A juvenile was referred to community resources.