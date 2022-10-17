Longmont police notes: Man arrested on multiple charges during trespass call

Oct. 17—Saturday

—About noon, officers responded to a trespass in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. A man was arrested for multiple charges.

—About 3 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Baker Street in reference to a theft. A report was taken.

—About 2:50 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Longs Peak Avenue and Pratt Street. One man was arrested for driving under the influence.

—At 7:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to take a report of harassment in the 5100 block of Old Ranch Road.

—At 9:15 a.m., an officer was assigned a stolen vehicle report by phone. Longmont Emergency Communications advised an adult female wanted to report her car stolen. The case is closed.

—About 9:11 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Kimbark Street to investigate a burglary. A report was taken.

—At 10:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a motor vehicle theft that occurred Friday night in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office had located the vehicle and notified the owner. A report was taken, but there is no suspect information.

—About 10:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Sunset Drive to investigate a domestic incident. Officers spoke to a man and a woman and a report was taken.

—At 2:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 Preston Drive on the report of a theft that just occurred.

Friday

—About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street in reference to a liquor law violation. A report was taken.

—At 11:29 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Redmond Drive on the report of a domestic incident. A man was arrested for a protection order violation.

—At 10:31 a.m., officers took a report of criminal trespassing at a residential property in the 200 block of E. 8th Avenue. This case is open.

—About 11 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 2400 block of Spencer Street. Officers spoke to a woman and a report was taken.

Story continues

—At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Coffman Street for a disturbance between two men. A report was taken. This case is closed.

—At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Baker Street on a disturbance. A man and a woman were arguing about child custody issues and a report was taken. This case will be closed due to lack of probable cause.

Thursday

—At 3:25 p.m., officers assisted an elderly woman who was lost and confused. They located her residence and took her home. Resources were provided for assistance to the family.

Oct. 4

—Longmont police responded by telephone to a report of possible stalking in the 1000 block of Kane Drive. A report was taken.