Longmont police notes: Man arrested for indecent exposure

Sep. 26—Longmont police took a report Thursday for burglary and theft that occurred in the 3500 block of Boulder Drive. The suspects were unknown.

A phone harassment was reported to Longmont police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Pace Street. A woman told police she received threatening messages by phone from an unknown party.

Officers responded Friday to an indecent exposure report in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue. It was found that a man exposed himself to a woman. An arrest was made.