Longmont police notes: Man arrested on protection order violation after traffic crash

Oct. 18—LONGMONT

Monday

—10:30 p.m. Officers took a report of a man shoplifting from Walmart at 2285 Ken Pratt Blvd. There are no suspects at this time.

—11:00 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash in the 600 block of Peck Drive. While investigating, police arrested a man who had reportedly violated a protection order.

Tuesday

—5:40 a.m. Officers was dispatched to the 2400 block of Steppe Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. A report was taken.

—7:16 a.m. Officers reported a burglary and criminal trespass in the 800 block of Glenarbor Circle. The suspects are unknown.

—2:47 p.m. Police responded to the 1100 block of Purdue Drive on a report of a motor vehicle theft. A woman and man were arrested and the case is closed.