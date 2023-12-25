Longmont police notes: Man arrested following suspected restraining order violation

Dec. 25—Sunday

—8:52 a.m. Police responded to the 1100 block of Main Street on a report of an auto theft. A report was taken.

—9:00 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Kimbark Street. Police obtained information and developed a suspect.

—9:12 a.m. Police were dispatched to an auto theft in the 4000 block of Arezzo Drive.

—12:12 p.m. Police arrested a man following a suspected restraining order violation in the 400 block of Lashley Street.

—2:32 p.m. Officers with the Longmont Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pratt Street on the report of a theft involving an unknown suspect.

—3:23 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen purse in the 1600 block of Hover Street. The case remains open.