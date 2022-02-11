Longmont police notes: Man arrested on suspicion of child abuse, assault

Feb. 11—A man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and assault in the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont officers responded to a runaway juvenile incident in the 800 block of Kane Drive. The juvenile was later located. A call for service was made from the same address on Thursday afternoon.

Longmont police were called to investigate a domestic incident in the 1100 block of Francis Street at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A woman reported $100 in property was stolen.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, a domestic violence report in the 400 block of Kensington Street was taken by Longmont police officers. A woman reported her ex-boyfriend had stolen her vehicle and was harassing her. The vehicle was returned and a warrant for the arrest of the man was applied for.

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police assisted local Housing and Human Services workers with an investigation in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive. A woman was arrested for violating a protection order.

At 10:42 a.m. Thursday, police took a report of harassment occurring at Sunset Middle School. The case was referred to the school.

A Longmont resident reported Thursday morning that a window on her vehicle was broken while it was parked in the 1300 block of South Coffman Street. A report was taken.