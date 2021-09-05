Longmont police notes: Man bitten while breaking up dog fight

Sep. 5—Longmont police responded to a property damage crash about 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 11600 block of Quail Road. The incident was later changed to a DUI. A man was arrested and released on a summons.

A Broomfield resident reported first-degree criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief Friday in the 3000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There were no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

A Longmont man was bitten by his dogs when breaking up a dog fight Friday. The dogs were quarantined at home.