Longmont police notes: Man cited for trespassing

Dec. 13—Monday

—8:56 a.m. Longmont police cited a man for trespassing in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive.

—10:54 a.m. Police took a report of a theft in the 600 block of Martin Street. There is no suspect information.

—5:45 p.m. Officers investigated a vehicle theft in the 1800 block of Lefthand Circle.

Sunday

—2:47 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Warren Avenue and Sunset Street. One man was arrested.

—11:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of Main Street.