Longmont police notes: Man contacted for trespassing at business

Dec. 5—Longmont police took a report of a criminal mischief incident that occurred Friday at a park in the 3000 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. Police collected the available information, and a report was taken.

A theft was reported to Longmont police Friday in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont police were dispatched Friday to the 400 south block of Martin Street on the report of a trespass. A man was contacted for trespassing at a business. The man was arrested after an investigation revealed he was violating multiple protection orders and bail bond conditions.