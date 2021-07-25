Longmont police notes: Man who crashed into fire hydrant under influence of drugs arrested

Jul. 25—Longmont police on Thursday took a report of a theft. All available information was obtained.

A single-car private property crash was reported to Longmont police Friday in the 1700 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had collided with a fire hydrant in a parking lot. The man who was driving the vehicle was found to be under the influence of narcotics, as well as in possession of narcotics and a firearm. The driver was taken to the Boulder County Jail without incident.

A complaint was made Friday in regard to an aggressive dog in an apartment complex. The dog was located and a warning was given.