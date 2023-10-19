Longmont police notes: Man flees scene after traffic stop

Oct. 19—LONGMONT

Monday

—6:01 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third Avenue and Lashley Street. A man fled the scene and a report was taken.

Wednesday

—4:09 p.m. An officer took a phone report of a 15-year-old girl who is suspected of running away. The girl went missing around noon on Oct. 18 from the 4000 block of Redmond Road. The officer found no suspicious circumstances.

—12:47 p.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 2100 block of Hackberry Circle where a Longmont woman told police she believed her dog had been poisoned by her neighbor.

—4:45 p.m. Officers took a report of a suspected sexual exploitation of a child.