Longmont police notes: Man issued summons after damaging property

Jan. 23—A Longmont man was bitten by his roommate's dog Thursday in the 2100 block of Frontier Street. The dog was placed on quarantine.

A Longmont resident reported a theft Friday in the 800 block of Confidence Drive. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

Longmont police on Friday took a report of graffiti in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue that occurred Tuesday.

Criminal mischief was reported Friday to police in the 1600 block of Lashley Street. It was reported that a man had damaged property in the area. The man was later contacted and admitted to damaging the property. He was issued a summons for the incident.