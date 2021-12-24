Longmont police notes: Man issued summons for theft

Dec. 24—Longmont police responded to a business around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Main Street. Upon further investigation, a man was issued a summons for theft.

A fire was reported to Longmont police around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Meadow Street. A report was taken for the incident.

A Longmont resident Wednesday reported first-degree criminal trespass and theft in the 1800 block of Terry Street. Police said the case remains open.

At 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police took a report of a theft that occurred in the 1300 block of Torreys Peak Drive. A report was taken.

A Longmont resident on Wednesday reported an auto theft in the 300 block of Main Street. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

At 08:13 a.m. Wednesday, a Longmont officer was assigned an auto theft report by phone. The vehicle had been left running in a private driveway unoccupied. The case is closed.