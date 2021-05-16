Longmont police notes: Man pushes down other man

May 16—Longmont police were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Main Street for a disturbance in progress.

An assault was reported to Longmont police about 8 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jewel Street. Upon arrival, officers were informed a man pushed down another man. Police took a report.

A Longmont officer on Friday took an auto theft report from the 1200 block of Meadow Street.