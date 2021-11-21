Longmont police notes: Man reported as suspicious arrested on warrant

Nov. 21—Longmont police took a report Friday for an aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft that occurred in the 300 block of Main Street. The suspects were unknown.

Police were dispatched to a shoplifting theft Friday in the 1100 block of Francis Street.

A suspicious man was reported to police Friday in the 1900 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found the man was armed with a concealed weapon and had an active warrant for his arrest. The man was taken to the Boulder County Jail without incident.