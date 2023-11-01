Longmont police notes: Man reported to have fire in soda can

Nov. 1—LONGMONT

Saturday

—8:53 a.m. Police contacted a man in the 200 block of Main Street. The man had a small fire inside a soda can. The small fire did not pose a threat to any structures. The man put the fire out and was given a warning. The case is closed with no charges.

Monday

—5:55 p.m. Officers spoke with a juvenile female regarding sexual contact she had with a man earlier in the year. The case is still under investigation.

Tuesday

—11:28 a.m. Longmont officers contacted a female in the 700 block of Coffman Street, to check her welfare. One woman was taken into a protective hold.

—3:36 p.m. Officers took a report of a criminal trespass into a vehicle in the 200 block of Terry Street. A report was taken and the case is closed due to a lack of suspect leads.

—4:36 p.m. An officer contacted a wanted individual in the 1700 block of Main Street. The man was arrested and transported to jail for multiple active warrants.