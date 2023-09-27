Longmont police notes: Man surrenders on outstanding warrants

Sep. 27—LONGMONT

Monday

—10:06 a.m. Police responded to a man wishing to turn himself in on warrants in the 200 block of Kimbark Street. He was arrested.

—10:38 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a theft at Walmart on 2514 Main St. A woman was arrested and issued a summons.

—3:15 p.m. Police responded to a narcotics complaint near 17th Avenue and E. County Line Road. A man was arrested on a warrant.

—8:36 p.m. Officers responded to a call of assault in the 500 block of S. Hover Street. Police found two women had a physical altercation and the investigation remains open.