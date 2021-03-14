Longmont police notes: Man throws item during road rage incident

Mar. 14—Longmont police responded Thursday to Home Depot, 393 S. Hover St. for a reported theft. A man

took items of value and left the store without paying for them. The suspect was not located, and the case was closed.

A man was reported to have thrown an item at another vehicle, causing damage to it during in a road rage incident on Friday at Colo. 66 and Main Street. The suspect's vehicle was located and contacted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Department, who remained with the driver while Longmont officers responded. The man was issued a county summons for criminal mischief and released from the scene.

A broken car window was reported to police about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive. Police took a report.