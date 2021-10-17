Longmont police notes: Man and woman issued summons for trespassing

Oct. 17—A felony menacing was reported to Longmont police at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Coffman Street. Longmont police responded and conducted an investigation and interviewed multiple people.

Longmont police took a report of a fraud Friday in the 600 block of 19th Avenue.

At 7:42 p.m. Friday, Longmont officers responded to the 100 block of Meredith Lane on a report of trespassing. A man and woman were issued a summons for trespassing.