Longmont police notes: Man, woman arrested Monday in connection to burglary, theft, auto theft

Jan. 5—Longmont police about 11:10 a.m. Monday were dispatched to 1769 Preston Drive in reference a suspicious situation. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and auto theft.

A Longmont resident on Monday reported their vehicle was stolen from the 1500 block of Skyline Lane. There are no investigative leads.

Longmont police on Oct. 5 responded to an injury crash at Third Avenue and Martin Street. One driver was issued a summons and released from the scene.

Longmont police on Monday responded to the intersection of Clover Basin Drive and South Airport Road in reference to a traffic accident with injuries. A juvenile male was arrested for traffic charges.

On Monday, a Longmont resident reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 1800 block of Sundance Drive. There are no investigative leads.

Longmont police on Sunday assisted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office after it pursued a vehicle into Longmont. The vehicle was located abandoned on Airport Road. A K-9 track led to the location of the suspect.

On Sunday, Longmont police were dispatched to assist Larimer County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle pursuit. During the investigation, a reported stolen vehicle was discovered with unreported stolen plates.

Longmont police on Monday were dispatched to a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A man was contacted and arrested.