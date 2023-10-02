Longmont police notes: Menacing reported on Nelson Road

Oct. 2—LONGMONT

Friday

—12:02 p.m. Officers took a report of menacing in the 4900 block of Nelson Road.

Saturday

—2:43 p.m. Police were summoned to the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Francis Street for an unconscious man in the roadway. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sunday

—4:52 p.m. Police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a light pole in the 2100 block of Main Street. A man was arrested for driving under the influence.

—10:58 a.m. Officers took a report of a burglary in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

—9:55 a.m. Officers were called to a crash in the 200 block of Main Street and arrested a man. He was booked into Boulder County Jail before being released with a summons.