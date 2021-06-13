Longmont police notes: Missing child located

Jun. 13—Longmont police were dispatched Thursday to the 800 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on the report of a drug violation. A traffic stop on the reported vehicle was conducted. The investigation led to an arrest and various charges submitted including driving under the influence

Officers on Thursday were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue on the report of a missing child. Officers located the child and returned him to his parents.

A Longmont resident reported a fraud Friday in the 00 block of Colgate Court. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.