Longmont police notes: Missing man found

Jul. 5—Longmont police received a report of a drunken driver at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Ken Pratt Boulevard and Fairview Street. The vehicle was located and stopped on Colo. 66 near Erfert Street and a man was arrested for DUI-related charges.

A man was reported missing to Longmont police Friday in the 1100 block of Main Street. A report was taken,

and the man was later found.

Longmont officers on Friday were contacted by a resident in the area of Fourth Avenue and Martin Street for a man's theft issue.