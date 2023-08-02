Longmont police notes: Motorcycle theft on 17th Avenue

Aug. 2—LONGMONT

Tuesday

—5:35 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle theft in the 1000 block of 17th Avenue. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—6:07 a.m. Police received a report of first-degree criminal trespass in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—8:08 a.m. Officers responded to a report of kidnapping in the 1000 block of Morning Dove Drive. The case was cleared with an arrest.

—2:43 p.m. Officers received a report of a sexual assault in the 200 block of Sumac Street. A juvenile male suspect and a juvenile female victim have been identified. The case remains open.

—6:33 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Collyer Street regarding a past burglary. No suspect was identified and no leads have been found at this time.

—7:29 p.m. Officers responded to a narcotics violation in the 1900 block of Marti Circle. A man was contacted by authorities and was arrested.

—7:41 p.m. Police received a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Judson Street. The case remains open.