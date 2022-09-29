Longmont police notes: Multiple auto thefts

Sep. 29----A Longmont resident reported an auto theft in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—A Longmont resident reported an auto theft in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—A Longmont resident reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of East 17th Avenue. There are no investigative leads.

—At 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, Longmont officers responded to Centennial Park, at 1201 Alpine St., for a reported municipal camping ordinance violation. A man with a Boulder County warrant was arrested and transported to the Boulder County Jail.

—Officers recovered a stolen bicycle in the 1200 block of South Main Street on Tuesday morning. The bicycle was booked into property and evidence.

—A Longmont female was bitten by a loose cat in the 1900 block of Emery Street on Tuesday.

—At 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont police were dispatched to a disturbance in 800 block of Delaware Avenue.

—Officers responded to the 2700 block Copper Peak Lane on a report of a hit and run Saturday evening. Two men and one woman were contacted. An arrest was made.