Longmont police notes: Multiple catalytic converters taken

May 26—Longmont police on Monday took a report of criminal mischief at a parking area in the 400 block of Lashley Street. Police discovered that multiple catalytic converters were removed from vehicles on scene.

Longmont police on Saturday responded to the 1600 block of Main Street on a belated shoplift. Police took information on the incident and created a report.

A vehicle and U-Haul trailer were reported stolen around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Longmont police responded to the motor vehicle theft report in the 1000 block of 17th Avenue.

Loomiller Park's restroom was vandalized. A person reported the crime to police around 6 p.m. Sunday at the park, 1700 11th Ave.