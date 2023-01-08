Longmont police notes: Multiple theft reports

Dana Cadey, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Jan. 8—Friday

—9:38 a.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 800 block of Summer Hawk Drive. There are no investigative leads.

—10 a.m. Longmont officers were contacted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office about a trailer stolen from the 800 block of South Hover Street.

—11:45 a.m. Police arrested a woman for menacing in the 2200 block of Main Street.

—11:50 a.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspect is unknown.

