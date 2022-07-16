Longmont police notes: Multiple thefts reported around city

Jul. 16----An employee of a Longmont business reported theft in the 1000 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—About 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 600 block of Grandview Meadows Drive on a vehicle trespass. A report was taken.

—About 6:20 a.m. Thursday, a report was taken in reference to a criminal trespass and theft that occurred in the 900 block of Grandview Meadows Drive. The suspects are unknown.

—About noon Thursday, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Nelson Road for a burglary. There are no suspect leads. A report was taken.

—An employee of a Longmont business reported theft in the 500 block of Main Street on Thursday afternoon. The case is open.

—About 1:30 Thursday afternoon, a report was taken in reference to a theft that occurred in the 1700 block of Hover Street. The suspects are unknown.

—About 10 a.m. Tuesday, Longmont officers were dispatched to an unconscious person in the 1800 block of Hover Street, slumped over the wheel of a car. The person was contacted and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. This case was cleared by arrest.

—About 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Longmont police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Third Avenue. An investigation revealed that the driver, a man, was intoxicated. The driver was arrested.