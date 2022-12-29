Longmont police notes: Multiple vehicle break-ins

Dec. 29—Wednesday

3:15 a.m. A man reported his vehicle had been broken into in the 1300 block of Cedarwood Drive. The vehicle's window was broken and several items were stolen.

6:45 a.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Boston Avenue for multiple vehicle break-ins and a burglary. There is no suspect information.

11:18 a.m. An employee of a Longmont business reported a shoplift in the 2500 block of Main Street. The case is open.

5:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbide Court on a harassment report.