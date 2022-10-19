Longmont police notes: Multiple vehicles vandalized

Oct. 19—Monday

—10:15 a.m. Longmont police investigated vandalism to a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street.

—12:51 p.m. A Longmont resident reported his vehicle vandalized in the 600 block of Kimbark Street. There are no investigative leads.

—3:43 p.m. Police arrested a woman for ID theft, forgery and attempted theft in the 900 block of South Hover Street.

—5:15 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Jewel Drive.