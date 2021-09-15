Longmont police notes: No charges in golf cart heist

Sep. 15—Longmont officers investigated a theft of a golf cart Monday in the 1400 block of E. Ken Pratt Boulevard. The victims declined charges, and a report was taken.

A Longmont officer was assigned a harassment report Tuesday, concerning an incident at the Peaks Care Center. A caretaker was told by an 78-year-old female patient that she was struck by a woman who has power of attorney over her. The case remains open.

Longmont officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 2200 block of Main Street on the report of an assault. After an investigation, no suspect was found.

Longmont police responded to a harassment Sunday in the 2100 block of Lombary Street. The victim did not wish to pursue charges, and a report was taken.

Longmont police were called to the 200 block of Main Street on Monday in reference to a disturbance. A woman was arrested for domestic violence.